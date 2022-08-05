Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.50 ($60.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.61. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a one year high of €73.36 ($75.63).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

