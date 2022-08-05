Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €69.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($71.13) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of G24 stock traded up €0.90 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €58.50 ($60.31). The company had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.61. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($75.63). The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

