Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 1.8 %

SCU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $602.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

