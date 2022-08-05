SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $43.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,338.01. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,241.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,551.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

