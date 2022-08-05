SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Shares of ICE traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,660. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

