SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 30,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

