SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 88,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

