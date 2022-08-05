SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 844,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,183,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 188,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

