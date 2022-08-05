SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.2 %

Polaris stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 8,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,736. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.