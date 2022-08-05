SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

