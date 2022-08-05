SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 60,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

