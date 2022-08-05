SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,404. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,487. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

