Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 950,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.