Secret Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Secret has a market cap of $183.48 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00223175 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00513205 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

