Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Securitas AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Analyst Recommendations for Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

