Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Securitas AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

