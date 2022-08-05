Seedify.fund Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $2.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,132,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

