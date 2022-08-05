Seedify.fund Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $2.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,132,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
