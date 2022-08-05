Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
SELB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,948. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on SELB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
