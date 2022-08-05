Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

SELB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,948. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SELB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.