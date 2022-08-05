Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 31386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
