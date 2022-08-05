Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.33).

Serco Group Price Performance

Serco Group stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.80 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.33. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.56.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Stories

