Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Up 8.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 8,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

