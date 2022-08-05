Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.2 %

SHAK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 10,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,235. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Shake Shack by 2,427.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.