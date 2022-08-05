Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.64 billion and $334.69 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00621790 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
