Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAPE. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,529,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,673,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $23.25 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.