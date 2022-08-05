Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Rises By 17.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 998,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

