Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.36. 208,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,003. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

