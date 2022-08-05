Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $246.00. 98,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

