Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 21,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,902. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.