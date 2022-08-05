Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 23.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during trading hours on Friday. 6,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,600. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

