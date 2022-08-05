Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,089. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

