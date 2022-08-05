Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 37,845 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,553,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,637,000 after buying an additional 1,108,262 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,979 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

