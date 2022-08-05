Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,021. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

