Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 639,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

