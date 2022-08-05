Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €18.05 ($18.61) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GCTAF. Citigroup started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.43) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

