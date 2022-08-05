Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.87. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$17.17 and a 1-year high of C$39.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 1.5720298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

