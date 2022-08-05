SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 250343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 15.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. On average, research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

