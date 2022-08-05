SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

SBOW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 95.19%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 122,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

