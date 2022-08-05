Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

