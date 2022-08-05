Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

SBGI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

