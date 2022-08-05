Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
SBGI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
