SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 9% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $49.26 million and $956,259.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

