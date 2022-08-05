Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

