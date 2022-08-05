Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) vs. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 4.04 -$80.03 million ($1.00) -14.99 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.65 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Udemy and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.22%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -59.32% -16.88% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Udemy beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

