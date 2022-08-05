Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

SKY stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.16. 10,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,399. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 40.7% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 516,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,211 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 34.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 180,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

