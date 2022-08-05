Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:SKY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 525,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

