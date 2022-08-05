SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 12.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 6,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 5.59.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $68,315 over the last ninety days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,968,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,753 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

