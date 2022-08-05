Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. 113,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.