smARTOFGIVING (AOG) One Day Volume Hits $9,892.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $9,892.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
Receive News & Updates for smARTOFGIVING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for smARTOFGIVING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.