Soda Coin (SOC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,691.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $11.18 million and $52,691.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

