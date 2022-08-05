SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

SEDG stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.92. 26,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.14. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

