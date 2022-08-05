SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.95 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

