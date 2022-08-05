SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.95 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.
SolarWinds Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
