Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

SFST stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,250 shares of company stock worth $97,463. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

